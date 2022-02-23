Georgia reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases

23 Feb. 15:00

Georgia has reported 10,230 new Covid-19 cases, 7,223 recoveries, and 48 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate for the past seven days stands at 27.73%. Overall 130,229 remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia.

A total of 40,504 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 25,251 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,253 were PCR tests. 1,575,999 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia since February 26, 2020.

A total of 1,429,763 of 1,575,999 patients have recovered, while 16,981 have died from the virus.

The new Omicron variant of coronavirus accounts for about 85% of confirmed Covid-19 cases. A total of 5,252 are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,156 patients are in critical condition out of which 278 are on artificial ventilation.124,142 people are undergoing treatment at home.

Overall, 1,347,859 individuals have received at least one dose of any vaccine in the country so far, while 1,243,218 people have been fully vaccinated amounting to 43 percent of the country’s adult population and 213,888 have received booster shots of the vaccine.