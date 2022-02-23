"Only small step" till final conclusion of Vienna talks

23 Feb. 15:15

Head of the Chinese delegation in the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna Wand Qun commented on the latest situation of negotiations which focuses on lifting anti-Iran sanctions and said the talks are in the final stage.

"We are really in the final stage and we are only a small step away from the final agreement," IRNA cited him as saying.

Wand Qun added that "China has made great efforts to minimize differences and will continue to do so."

The 8th ghth round of talks on lifting the sanctions in Vienna began on December.