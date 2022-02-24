Ukraine closes airspace to civilian flights

24 Feb. 10:20

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights on Thursday, citing a high risk to safety, while Europe's aviation regulator also warned against the hazards to flying in bordering areas of Russia and Belarus, because of military activities.

On its website, Ukraine State Air Traffic Services Enterprise said the country's airspace was closed to civilian flights starting from 0045 GMT on Thursday, with air traffic services suspended.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said airspace in Russia and Belarus within 100 nautical miles of their borders with Ukraine could also pose safety risks.