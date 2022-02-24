U.S. sanctions Nord Stream 2 AG

24 Feb. 10:40

The US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, and its executive director Matthias Warnig.

Sanctions are introduced on the basis of the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019, the Department said. The general license was also issued binding investors to complete transactions with Nord Stream 2 AG and companies controlled by it by March 2, 2022.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was completely built in September 2021. Its certification in Germany was suspended earlier this week.