Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Lachin

24 Feb. 11:40

The Azerbaijani army positions have come under Armenia's fire in liberated Lachin region, the Defence Ministry reported on February 24.

Starting from 2030 to 2055 on February 23, the Armenian armed forces periodically shelled the Azerbaijani army positions in Lachin region's Ahmadli village from the positions in the direction of Armenia's Gorus region using small arms, the ministry said.

It described as stable the current situation in the abovementioned area and added that the Azerbaijani army units control the operational situation.

Earlier on February 23, Azerbaijan's military positions in liberated Fuzuli were shelled by the illegal Armenian armed groups on the Azerbaijani territory where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.