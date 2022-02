24 Feb. 12:40

"The offensive of Russian troops across the state border is preceded by artillery shelling, then military equipment moves. Russian military equipment, including armored ones, violated the state border in Chernihiv, Sumy, Luhansk, Kharkiv regions," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on the Facebook page.