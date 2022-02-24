FSB: border post in Kursk Region comes under fire from Ukraine

24 Feb. 13:40

Russia’s border guard post Tyotkino, in the Kursk Region, has come under fire from the Ukrainian territory. The federal security service FSB said nobody was hurt.

"On February 24, the border checkpoint Tyotkino came under fire at about 09:40. Russian border guards returned fire to eliminate the fire emplacement," TASS cited the FSB as saying.

This is a second border guard post to have been attacked from Ukraine. On February 21, an artillery shell ruined Russian border guards’ facility in the Rostov region 150 meters away from the Russian-Ukrainian border.