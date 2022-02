24 Feb. 14:30

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines is cancelling all flights to Ukraine on February 24 because of the closure of Ukranian air space, the airline said on Thursday.

Turkish Airlines had been operating flights to six points in Ukraine – Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Lviv, Odessa, Zaporizhia.

The airline's chief executive, Bilal Eksi, made the statement on Twitter.