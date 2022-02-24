The prices of March futures for gas in Europe skyrocket to $1,400 per thousand cubic meters, up 35% from Wednesday's close, according to the ICE exchange.
The opening price was almost $1,170, in a few moments the quotes jumped to $1,389.7, which is 35% higher than the settlement price the day before, $1,038.6.
Gas futures in Europe skyrocketing 35% to almost $1,400
