Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Russia formalize their alliance

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with editors-in-chief of the leading Russian media outlets at the TASS Club of Editors-in-Chief on February 23.

According to the Azerbaijani head of state, the signing of the Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan is the result of very important work over many years. He stressed that the declaration opens up great prospects for future cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani president said that a series of documents that will reinforce the Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan by specific agreements in various areas are being worked out.

He noted thata step has been taken to raise the level of military and political cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan officially appealed to the SCO Secretariat several years ago to raise our status to an observer status, but unfortunately, this matter has not been resolved yet.

He noted that the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Russia cooperation format may be created in the near future.