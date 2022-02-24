Yerevan: Moscow-Baku declaration on allied interaction may contribute to settlement of Karabakh conflict

24 Feb. 15:15

The declaration on allied interaction signed by Russian and Azerbaijani presidents earlier this week may provide an opportunity to advance the implementation of the trilateral statements and contribute to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said.

"The interstate allied interaction between Armenia and Russia, based on the centuries-old friendship of the peoples, is self-sufficient in nature and in no way conditioned by relations with third countries, if the parties do not develop them to the detriment of the Armenian-Russian alliance. The history and the concluded documents testify to that," he said.

He noted that Yerevan and Moscow on different levels, including high and supreme, consistently take steps to expand relations in both bilateral and multilateral formats for the benefit of the development of the two countries in conditions of guaranteed security.

"We hope that the declaration signed in Moscow on February 22 this year will provide an additional opportunity to advance the implementation of the provisions of the trilateral statements adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, which can also contribute to a lasting and complete settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs," the Foreign Ministry believes.