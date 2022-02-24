Georgia calls for halt of military operations in Ukraine

24 Feb. 15:45

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has responded to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders earlier today, calling it “shocking” for Georgia and expressing solidarity with the country.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the move earlier on Thursday, following his recognition of independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions earlier this week, and called on Ukrainian soldiers “to lay down their arms” and pledging to “demilitarise and denationalise Ukraine," she said,

In a reaction to the latest developments in Ukraine on Twitter, Zourabichvili called for a “halt of the military operations” in the country.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili called on the international community to apply all possible measures “to stop blatant violation of international order by Russia and prevent further military escalation.”