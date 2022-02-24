Russia stands ready to protect financial market - government

24 Feb. 16:50

The Russian government has announced its readiness to take measures to protect the country's financial markets and major companies from sanctions and other threats.

"The government has formed clear-cut plans for measures to protect financial markets and individual companies from possible sanctions and other threats," the cabinet's press service said on Thursday.

"As part of this work, simulations (stress tests) of the consequences of the imposition of sanctions have been carried out. As a result, clear action plans have been created. Financial markets and the largest companies are fully prepared for their implementation," the statement reads.