Georgia reports 8,455 new COVID-19 cases

24 Feb. 17:00

Georgia has reported 8,455 new Covid-19 cases, 18,206 recoveries, and 41 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate for the past 14 days stands at 29.17 percent.

Overall 120,437 remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia.

A total of 36,918 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 22,936 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,982 were PCR tests. 1,584,454 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia since February 26, 2020.

A total of 1,447,969 of 1,584,454 patients have recovered, while 16,022 have died from the virus.

The new Omicron variant of coronavirus accounts for about 85 percent of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

A total of 5,096 are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,125 patients are in critical condition out of which 287 are on artificial ventilation. 114,560 people are undergoing treatment at home.

Overall, 1,348,458 individuals have received at least one dose of any vaccine in the country so far, while 1,244,181 people have been fully vaccinated amounting to 43 percent of the country’s adult population and 215,639 have received booster shots of the vaccine.