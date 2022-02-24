NATO deploys additional forces in eastern part of Alliance

24 Feb. 17:15

NATO leadership has decided to deploy additional ground, air and sea forces in the eastern part of the Alliance in connection with Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the North Atlantic Council said in a statement following an emergency meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

"We are deploying additional defensive ground and air forces in the eastern part of the Alliance, as well as additional naval forces. We have increased the readiness of our forces to respond to all unforeseen circumstances", the statement said.

The document also states that the alliance "has decided to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defense throughout the North Atlantic Alliance". “We have decided, in line with our defensive planning to protect all allies, to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defense across the Alliance. Our measures are and remain preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory", TASS quotes the statement.