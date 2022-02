24 Feb. 17:30

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan hold talks in the Kremlin. This is the first face-to-face meeting of the Russian leader since the start of a special military operation to protect Donbass, the Kremlin press service reports.

In addition, Imran Khan became the first head of government of Pakistan to visit Russia in more than two decades.

It is specified that bilateral relations and regional topics are on the agenda.