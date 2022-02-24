Special representatives for Turkey-Armenia relations' normalization hold second meeting

24 Feb. 18:05

The second meeting of the special representatives of Armenia (Ruben Rubinyan) and Turkey (Serdar Kılıç) on the normalization of relations took place in Vienna today. This message was spread by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The negotiators confirmed that their ultimate goal is the full normalization of relations between Yerevan and Ankara, the corresponding agreement was reached in Moscow at the first meeting on January 14.

Rubinyan and Kılıç exchanged views on concrete steps to solve this problem, confirmed their agreement to continue the process without preconditions