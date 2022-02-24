Ukraine closes most of the seaports

24 Feb. 18:45

In Ukraine most of the seaports are closed, the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of the country informs.

"Currently, most ports are now closed, coordinated with the military. There is no damage to the port infrastructure", the Department informs, specifying that the sky of Ukraine is also closed.

The railway transport works, however, as the Ministry has clarified, the movement of trains to Kharkiv has been temporarily stopped, and for safety reasons, traffic has been suspended on the Volnovakha-Yuzhnodonbasskaya section, the personnel have been evacuated.