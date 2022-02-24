Erdoğan holds telephone conversation with Zelensky

24 Feb. 19:35

On Thursday, February 24, the Presidents of Turkey and Ukraine Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation. The office of the Turkish leader reported it.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the situation around Ukraine. In particular, Erdoğan called Russia's actions in Ukraine unacceptable, stressing that Turkey supports Ukraine's actions "to protect its territorial integrity".

He also called for a settlement of the situation between Moscow and Kiev on the basis of the Minsk agreements.

Let us remind you that on the morning of February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to citizens that in response to the appeal of the leaders of the republics of Donbass, he decided to conduct a special military operation in Donbass.