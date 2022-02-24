Latvia suspends issuance of visas to Russians after Czech Republic

24 Feb. 20:50

Latvia is withdrawing its ambassador from Russia for consultations and will stop issuing visas to Russian citizens, Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said.

"I have decided to withdraw the Latvian ambassador to the Russian Federation for consultations and stop issuing visas to Russian citizens", he wrote on Facebook.

The Czech Republic had previously suspended the issuance of visas to Russians. In addition to this, the travel agency "Chedok" announced the termination of the sale of air tickets of Russian carriers, including "Aeroflot".