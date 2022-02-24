Will EU disconnect Russia from SWIFT?

24 Feb. 21:38

The possibility of Russia's disconnection from the SWIFT interbank system due to a military operation in Ukraine is being discussed in the European Union, CNN reports, citing a high-ranking representative of the community.

According to the data, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are all in favor of turning Russia off SWIFT as part of a broader package of sanctions. For their part, Germany, Italy, Hungary and Cyprus advocate the development of closer economic ties with Moscow.

The source stressed that the talk on this topic "continues", while adding that economic interests will prevail, and Brussels will not agree to disconnect Russia from SWIFT.