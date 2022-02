24 Feb. 21:58

All financial assets of the Russian bank VTB are frozen, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

In addition to this, UAC, USC, and Rostec were sanctioned along with VTB.

Blocking sanctions are also being introduced in the United Kingdom against the airline Aeroflot. The carrier was banned from flying into the country.

Itshould be mentioned that against this background, VTB shares fell by 42%, and Aeroflot - by 30%.