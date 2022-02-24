New vice-president of AZAL appointed

24 Feb. 22:20

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has appointed Samir Rzayev as the new Vice President of Azerbaijan Airlines. He was introduced to the team by the head of the company Jahangir Askerov.

It is emphasized that Rzayev graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Economics and the University of Durham in the UK, receiving a master's degree in "Finance and Investment".

Jahangir Askerov noted Samir Rzayev’s high professional skills, talking about his extensive managerial experience in senior financial positions.