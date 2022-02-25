Putin informs Iran president about Ukraine developments

25 Feb. 10:20

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the latter's request, the Kremlin stated on Thursday.

"Putin informed [Raisi] about the evolving situation around Ukraine in the context of the decision to conduct a special military operation to protect the civilian population of the Donbas republics in accordance with international law and obligations under the agreements on friendship and mutual assistance with the DPR and LPR [Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics]," the statement said.

For his part, Raisi expressed his understanding of the Russian security concerns over the destabilizing activities of the United States and NATO, the press service said.

The pair "considered issues concerning diplomatic efforts aimed at the preservation and full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program. It was noted that reaching a final agreement over the JCPOA would help maintain regional stability and security," the statement said.

The two sides also reaffirmed their intention to boost cooperation in a variety of areas in light of the results of the January 13 Russian-Iranian summit in Moscow, the Kremlin said.