Ilham Aliyev extends birthday congratulations to Erdogan

25 Feb. 12:40

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of his birthday.

“Today, under your wise and visionary leadership, the brotherly Republic of Turkey is a strong and powerful state that has made great strides in all areas, has its own say and enjoys great influence on the international arena. Thanks to your resolute leadership and multifaceted activities, the comprehensive path of development of your country and the successes it has achieved make us truly happy and inspired,” the President emphasized in his message of congratulation.

“You have played an indispensable role in elevating the Azerbaijani-Turkish relationship, which stems from the unshakable will of our two peoples and is based on the "one nation, two states" principle, to the highest level it has reached today. Your unwavering efforts to strengthen our unity and alliance, your constant support for the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the liberation of our lands have earned you deep respect and reverence in our country.

I avail myself of this opportunity to express my satisfaction with the ratification of the historic Shusha Declaration. This document opens a new page in the Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic alliance and contributes to peace and security in the region. We are determined to further expand and diversify our cooperation and fruitful activities with brotherly Turkey, which are being enriched with a new content day by day.

My dear brother, may Allah grant you good health, long life, happiness and success in your highly responsible activities for the prosperity and tranquility of the brotherly people of Turkey,” President Ilham Aliyev added.