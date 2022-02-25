Ukraine bans banks form FX transactions with Russian or Belarusian rubles

25 Feb. 13:40

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has prohibited authorized banking institutions from making any foreign exchange transactions with Russian of Belarusian rubles.

The NBU management board has made relevant amendments to its resolution dated February 24, 2022 "On the Operation of the Banking System in the Period of Martial Law," NBU said early on Friday.

According to the document, banking institutions are also banned from fulfilling obligations to legal entities or individuals domiciled in Russia or Belarus.