Georgia reports 7,482 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 7,482 new Covid-19 cases, 14,603 recoveries, and 32 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate for the past 14 days stands at 28.49 percent.

Overall 113,284 remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia.

A total of 35,583 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 21,538 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,045 were PCR tests.

1,591,936 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia since February 26, 2020.

A total of 1,462,572 of 1,591,936 patients have recovered, while 16,054 have died from the virus.

The new Omicron variant of coronavirus accounts for about 85 percent of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

A total of 5,020 are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,108 patients are in critical condition out of which 283 are on artificial ventilation. 107,665 people are undergoing treatment at home.

Overall, 1,348,997 individuals have received at least one dose of any vaccine in the country so far, while 1,244,951 people have been fully vaccinated amounting to 43 percent of the country’s adult population and 215,639 have received booster shots of the vaccine.