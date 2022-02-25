Museum of future opens in Dubai

25 Feb. 16:00

Dubai’s newly inaugurated Museum of the Future promises to transport its visitors to the year 2071, where they can be thrust to space aboard a “shuttle”, and visit an envisioned Library where thousands of DNA samples are stored and categorized.

The striking seven-story building, officially opened by Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on February 22, stands at 77 meters tall.

“This exhibit is something that is going to change, so it’s a very agile and living museum,” said Sarah Al-Amiri, UAE minister of state for advanced technology and chair of the UAE Space Agency.