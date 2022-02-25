РУС ENG

Museum of future opens in Dubai

Dubai’s newly inaugurated Museum of the Future promises to transport its visitors to the year 2071, where they can be thrust to space aboard a “shuttle”, and visit an envisioned Library where thousands of DNA samples are stored and categorized.

The striking seven-story building, officially opened by Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on February 22, stands at 77 meters tall.

“This exhibit is something that is going to change, so it’s a very agile and living museum,” said Sarah Al-Amiri, UAE minister of state for advanced technology and chair of the UAE Space Agency.

