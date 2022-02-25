Merkel condemns Russia's operation in Ukraine

25 Feb. 16:15

Events in Ukraine crucial for history of Europe — former German Chancellor

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has described the developments in Ukraine as "a profound turning point in the history of Europe after the end of the Cold War."

"This aggressive war by Russia marks a profound turning point in the history of Europe after the end of the Cold War," Merkel told the DPA news agency on Friday. She called Moscow's actions a violation of international law and condemned them "in the strongest possible terms".

Merkel held the post of German Chancellor when the coup d'etat took place in Ukraine in 2014, and then the Minsk agreements on ironing out the conflict in Donbass were signed.