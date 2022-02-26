US announces sanctions against Russia’s top officials

26 Feb. 10:05

The United States imposed sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as well as against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, the US Treasury Department reports.

"We stand as one front with our international allies and partners to ensure that Russia pays a serious economic and diplomatic price for further invasion of Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Jeannette Yellen said in a statement, Interfax reports.

The US and its partners "will continue to impose restrictive measures against the 'Russian elites'," the statement reads.