26 Feb. 10:20

At night, the Russian Armed Forces launched a strike with sea- and land-based cruise missiles at military facilities in Ukraine, Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, informed today.

"During the night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a strike with long-range precision weapons using air and sea-based cruise missiles against military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine," the general said, RIA Novosti reports.