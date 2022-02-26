EU publishes package of new anti-Russian sanctions

26 Feb. 10:55

The European Union imposed sanctions against a number of Russian structures, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, a document published in the EU's official journal reads.

Sanctions are also being imposed against Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, Special Presidential Envoy for Environmental Issues Sergei Ivanov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

Among those subject to restrictive measures, a number of structures under the administration of the President of the Russian Federation, the communications center of the Ministry of Defense, and the Foreign Intelligence Service were named.

In addition, the restrictions will affect JSC Kalashnikov Concern, Tula Arms Plant, JSC Almaz Antey, The JSC Admiralty Shipbyard, The JSC Irkut Corporation, The Progress Rocket Space Centre, Rostec-Azimut, Russian Aircraft Corporation ”MiG”, JSC Russian Helicopters, JSC PO Sevmash, UralVagonZavod, etc. - 64 structures in total, Interfax reports.