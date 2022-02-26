Russian ship runs aground in Volga-Caspian shipping canal

26 Feb. 11:35

Today, at the 51st kilometre of the Volga-Caspian sea shipping channel, the ship Volgo-Balt 239 en route to Iran ran aground, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the Astrakhan region reports.

"At 8:00 (7:00 Moscow time) a message was received from the on-duty marine rescue and coordination center that a motor ship ran aground on the 51st km of the Volga-Caspian sea shipping canal in a section with one-way traffic," the message reads, Interfax reports.

There are 13 people on board. No casualties are reported.

It is known that the ship was en route from the port of Astrakhan to the Iranian port of Anzali.