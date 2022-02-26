Ukraine is too expensive for American taxpayers, media reports

26 Feb. 11:50

The White House has asked Congress for $6.4 bln "for the Ukrainian crisis," Bloomberg informs.

The administration is requesting appropriations to Ukraine and other countries of Eastern Europe, which will require $2.9 bln and $3.5 bln for the Pentagon’s needs, RIA Novosti reports.

Over the past year, the United States provided Ukraine with $650 mln in security support and $52 mln in humanitarian aid.

Financing is proposed to be adopted by an amendment to the decision on the budget, which legislators must accept before March 11. Congress did not pass the budget for 2022, so the extension of US government funding has been put to the vote several times since last October.