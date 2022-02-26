Dagestani government updated

26 Feb. 12:05

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, approved the new composition of the government of the region, replacing the heads of several ministries and deputy chairmen of the regional cabinet, the press service of the head of the region reports.

"When making decisions, constructive proposals were taken into account that came not only from federal executive bodies but also from members of the government of the republic. The results of the government's activities over the past year, the results of the activities of various officials were evaluated. ... In the current conditions, the most optimal, balanced structure of the government of the republic was established,” Melikov said, TASS reports.