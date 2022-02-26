Warm weather to return to capital region

26 Feb. 12:20

Today, cloudy weather giving way to a clearing and up to +4 °C will prevail in the capital region, Mikhail Leus, a leading employee of the Phobos weather centre, informed.

"Today the weather in Moscow and the region will be determined by the crest of the anticyclone, intensifying from the west. Cloudy weather with clearings, maximum temperature +2-4 °C in Moscow and 0 - +5 °C in the Moscow region is expected. Northwest wind will reach 3-8 m/s", Leus said, RIA Novosti reports.

Atmospheric pressure is growing, it is noticeably higher than the norm. Today, barometers will show 754 mm Hg, which means that the sun will appear soon.