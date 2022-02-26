US may evacuate Zelensky from Kyiv

26 Feb. 12:45

The US government has offered Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to assist in the evacuation if necessary, The Washington Post reports, citing US and Ukrainian sources.

"The US government is ready to help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky leave Kyiv" if necessary, but he "so far refused to leave," the newspaper writes, Interfax reports.

As a high-ranking Ukrainian official told The Washington Post, Zelensky has not yet given orders to take him to another country or another city, for example, to Lviv.