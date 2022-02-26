Russian Defense Ministry informs on progress of demilitarization operation in Ukraine

26 Feb. 13:00

During the operation to demilitarize Ukraine, the Russian army destroyed 821 objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine, spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense Major General Igor Konashenkov, said today.

"In total, the Russian Armed Forces hit 821 objects of the Ukrainian military infrastructure," Konashenkov said, RIA Novosti reports.

"Among them are 14 military airfields, 19 command posts and communication centres, 24 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 48 ​​radar stations. 7 combat aircraft, 7 helicopters, 9 unmanned aerial vehicles. 87 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 28 multiple launch rocket systems, 118 units of special military vehicles were destroyed,” Konashenkov said.

"The forces of the Russian Navy also destroyed 8 military boats of the Ukrainian Navy," he added.