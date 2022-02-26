Zelensky left Kiev for Lvov, Volodin says

26 Feb. 14:00

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said today that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hastily left Kyiv and went to Lvov. He left the capital of Ukraine yesterday. As for the videos he posts on social media, they were pre-recorded.

”Yesterday, he already left the capital of Ukraine. Together with his assistants, he fled to the city of Lvov, where they were equipped with a place to live," the speaker of the Lower House informed in his Telegram channel, RIA Novosti reports.

The information was provided by deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, who tried to meet with the head of state in Kiev, but they were invited to Lvov, where Zelensky is allegedly under the protection of neo-Nazis.