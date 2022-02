26 Feb. 15:16

The Kiev metro halted carrying passengers, the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko said.

"The metro has switched to the shelter mode. There will be no transportation," he wrote on his Telegram channel, Interfax reports.

The Kiev City State Administration asked the residents of the city to stay at home, and in case of siren sounds, hide in a shelter.

Air raid warnings now sound on all radio stations in Lviv.