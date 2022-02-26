Germany does not intend to refuse Russian gas

26 Feb. 15:43

The cessation of gas supplies from Russia is not expected, Michael Harms, executive director of the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, which unites German companies operating in Eastern Europe and the post-Soviet space, said in an interview on the DLF radio station.

"I believe that there will be no interruption of gas supplies ... I can imagine personal sanctions from Russia in response to Western sanctions, restrictions in the financial sector, in imports," Kharms said, adding that "the damage from our own sanctions is great enough, if counter-sanctions from Russia are introduced, it will hardly change anything in terms of content," RIA Novosti reports.

As for Nord Stream 2, most likely the topic is closed for a long time,” Harms complained.

"We have always defended this gas pipeline, it was a good project, but I think that at the moment, the conversation flags,” Kharms said.

The official also touched upon the possible disconnection of Russia from the system of international bank transfers, SWIFT. This could have a negative impact on humanitarian issues and individuals, so the sanctions should be targeted, Michael Harms said.

"I would say the more targeted the sanctions, the better. The SWIFT shutdown is not introduced because it affects the German economy a lot. Such a 'carpet bombing' will affect many private individuals and humanitarian topics. It's hard to discern what will be hit. That's why I said targeted sanctions are always better," he emphasised.

Recall that the decision to disconnect Russia from SWIFT will be made within a few days, the media reported earlier, citing the head of one of the eurozone central banks.