Russia closes sky for three European countries

26 Feb. 16:00

Russia restricts incoming flights of Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic’s airlines due to unfriendly decisions of the aviation authorities of these countries, the Federal Air Transport Agency reports.

“Starting on February 26, 2022, from 15:00 Moscow time, air carriers of these states and / or those registered in them are subject to restrictions on incoming flights, including transit flights through the airspace of the Russian Federation,” the message of the Agency reads, RIA Novosti reports.