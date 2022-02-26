Turkish Foreign Minister calls Sergey Lavrov urgently due to Ukrainian situation

26 Feb. 17:30

As the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported today, the head of the department, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation. The topic of conversation was the situation in Ukraine.

"The recent events in Ukraine were discussed. Minister Çavuşoğlu said that further escalation of military tension would not help anyone, he called for an end to military operations," TASS quotes a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Also, the Turkish Foreign Minister reiterated Ankara's readiness to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, if they want to do it.