Ilham Aliyev phones Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to congratulate

26 Feb. 18:00

Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation on the Turkish leader's birthday. He turned 68 today.

Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Turkish colleague on his birthday, wishing him further successful work for the development and prosperity of Turkey, as well as good health. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanked the Azerbaijani leader for his attention.

The presidents also discussed the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, agreeing that the fraternal ties between them will be further strengthened. Aliyev and Erdoğan exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between the states.