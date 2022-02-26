Erdoğan invites Putin to Turkey to talk about Ukraine

26 Feb. 19:45

TGRT Haber TV channel broadcast a message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ankara for talks on Ukraine.

The statement was made during the ruling Justice and Development Party's meeting on the Ukrainian crisis. Erdoğan stressed that Turkey primarily supports the establishment of peace.

"In a telephone conversation with Mr. Putin, I invited him to Turkey to normalize the situation", he said.

Let us remind you that today a telephone conversation took place between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Lavrov informed Çavuşoğlu in detail about the course of the special military operation and said that Moscow was ready to negotiate with all constructive Ukrainian forces.