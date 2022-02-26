Armenia celebrates 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Poland

26 Feb. 20:10

Today, Acting President of Armenia Alen Simonyan sent a congratulatory message to President of Poland Andrzej Duda on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic Armenian-Polish relations.

The document stated that Armenia was developing cooperation with Poland in politics, economy, education and other spheres, and had established a "partnership on mutual trust" with Warsaw.

"Our peoples are also united by a close friendship that has been tested for centuries, the best proof of which is the Armenian community in Poland. Armenia attaches great importance to the further development and deepening of bilateral and multilateral relations with Poland", news.am quoted Alen Simonyan.

Acting President of Armenia also expressed confidence that Yerevan and Warsaw will be able to raise the relations between the two countries to a new level "for the benefit of our peoples".