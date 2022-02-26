Tskhinval receives Donetsk refugees

26 Feb. 20:50

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of South Ossetia, refugees from the Donetsk People's Republic arrived in Tskhinval.

"A bus with refugees from the DPR, accompanied by employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the State Road Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs of South Ossetia, arrived in Tskhinval on Saturday morning", the South Ossetian rescuers said in a press release.

A total of 42 refugees arrived from the DPR, including 24 children. They were placed in one of the Tskhinvali hotels.