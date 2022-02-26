Monument to Khojaly tragedy victims to be erected in Agdam

26 Feb. 21:50

Bashir Hajiyev, Chief Advisor to the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region, said today that a monument to the victims of the Khojaly Tragedy will be erected in Agdam. The memorial will appear at the burial place of the Khojaly people.

Let us remind you that on the night of February 25-26, 1992, the gravest war crime of the Karabakh war was committed: illegal armed groups organized by Armenian nationalists, with the support of mercenaries from the 366th motorized rifle regiment of the CIS Joint Forces, carried out massacres of Azerbaijanis in the city of Khojaly. On that day, 613 Khojaly citizens were killed, including 63 children and 106 women, eight families were completely killed, and all of them were deprived of their lives just because they were Azerbaijanis. 5379 people were expelled from the city, 487 were wounded, another 1275 were captured, and 150 were missing, including 68 women and 26 children.

Bashir Hajiyev spoke about plans to erect a monument during the action in memory of the victims of the Tragedy in Khojaly. "Khojaly civilians, including women, children and the elderly, were killed with particular cruelty. We will never forget this tragedy", he stressed.

The President’s Special Representative in Karabakh also noted that the blood of the Khojaly people had been avenged during the Azerbaijani Patriotic War of 2020.