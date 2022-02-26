Putin phones Pashinyan on Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement

26 Feb. 22:59

According to the Kremlin press service, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the evening.

The topic of conversation was the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement. "The exchange of views continued on the practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements enshrined in the tripartite statements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on Nagorno-Karabakh dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021", the Kremlin website says.

It is specified that Putin and Pashinyan discussed the tasks of ensuring stability and security on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. "Some topical issues on the bilateral agenda were also touched upon", the Kremlin added.