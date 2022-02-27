Putin and Aliyev discuss special military operation in Ukraine

27 Feb. 11:59

four hours after the call to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. First of all, they discussed bilateral relations.

"In continuation of the high-level Russian-Azerbaijani negotiations held in Moscow on February 22, Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the bilateral and regional agenda in a telephone conversation", the Kremlin's website says.

In addition to this, Putin and Aliyev talked about Ukraine. "We also discussed the development of the situation in connection with Russia's special military operation in Ukraine", the Russian president's press service said.